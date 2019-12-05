Spotlight

Sunday, Dec. 8

Breakfast with Santa —Sunday, Dec. 8, from 7:30-11:30 a.m., at St. Mary School, 72 Gulf St., in Milford for a way to kick off the holiday season. The morning includes a pancake breakfast, visits with Santa Claus, Christmas stories with Mrs. Claus, a raffle of decorated mini Christmas trees, as well as a big ticket raffle too. Admission at the door is $8 per person (ages 3 and up; children under 3 are free). saintmaryschoolmilford.org.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Candyland on Evergreen holiday event — Candyland on Evergreen, featuring photos with Santa will be held from noon-6:30 p.m., at United Way of Milford, 20 Evergreen Ave., Milford. Santa arrives at 12:30 p.m.

The event also includes face painting, a bounce house, sleigh rides, Evergreen forest, food trucks, and music by the Foran and Law music departments. Attendees can take a stroll through Candy Land. Admission is $5. To purchase tickets in advance, visit buy.chip-in.us/?nonprofitId=111131.

Christmas Fair — The third annual Knights of Columbus Christmas Fair will take place at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Road, Milford, on Saturday, Dec. 14, , from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; snow date: Sunday, Dec. 15. Table prices for eight-foot tables are $40, with an add-on table of $35 each additional table. Tables are limited; first come, first served. Six-foot tables are $35 with an add-on table of $30 each additional table. Card tables are $20 each. Tables are nonrefundable. Send payment and contracts to: Greg Nowlin, c/o Knights of Columbus 2019 Christmas Fair, 11 Breakneck Court, Milford CT 06460. For more information, call 203-605-7600 and leave a voicemail.

1830 homestead tours

The Stone-Otis House is open for public tours from 2-4 p.m., at 615 Orange Center Road, in Orange, across from the Town Green. The Stone-Otis House is a restored 1830 homestead having been used as a general store shortly after the Town of Orange was incorporated in 1822. Each room has been reproduced in furnishings and accessories to depict the two families associated with it. For more information, call 203-795-3106.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Penny Lane New Year's Eve Benefit Concert — Supports those who need medical equipment

Penny Lane, the southern Ct based Beatles tribute band, will perform New Year's eve at the First Church of Christ Congregational, 34 West Main St., Milford, at 5 p.m. The concert﻿ benefits the church's Emma Davis Equipment Ministry, which supplies a variety of much needed medical equipment to both parishioners and surrounding communities. Penny Lane will put a little "twist" into their performance by playing without costumes and including not only plentiful Beatles material in their set lists, but also a variety of music/favorites from the British Invasion/60's rock era. ﻿The show will consist of two sets with a short intermission, concluding shortly after 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Purchase by calling 203-877-4277 or online at ﻿http://bit.ly/pennylaneconcert﻿, during church coffee hours each Sunday and at the door. Learn more about Emma Davis Medical Equipment Ministry at www.firstchurchofmilford.org.