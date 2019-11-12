Spotlight

Friday, Nov. 15

Dueling Pianos — A Dueling Pianos fund-raiser for the United Way of Milford will be Friday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m., at Grassy Hill Country Club, 441 Clark Lane, Orange. The event features food, drink and live entertainment. For tickets, at $60, visit buy.chip-in.us/?nonprofitId=111131.

Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17

Holiday Craft Fair — Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-noon, First United Church of Christ (Congregational), 34 West Main St., Milford. Admission is free. Sponsored by the congregational church’s women’s fellowship, the event features knitted caps, scarves, with the majority of the handmade items crafted by members of the women’s fellowship. There also will be jewelry, doll clothing, Christmas tree ornaments, and unique pieces.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Nutmeg Symphonic Pops fall concert — Nutmeg Symphonic Pops Orchestra and Chorale presents their fall concert, A Cornucopia of Opera and Broadway Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m., at Gateway Community College’s ACES auditorium, 88 Bassett Road, North Haven. Sponsored by Subway Restaurants, the concert is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Beth-El Center of Milford.

Toys for Tots breakfast — The Milford Masonic Family will present a breakfast Sunday, Nov. 17, from 8-10:30 a.m., at the Masonic Hall, 59 Broad St., Milford. Donation of $8/person includes scrambled eggs or pancakes with bacon or sausage, potatoes, toast, orange juice, and voffee, or tea. All proceeds from this breakfast will be donated to the Milford Fire Department for its Toys for Tots program. For more information, call 203-877-4977.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Christmas Fair — The third annual Knights of Columbus Christmas Fair will take place at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Road, Milford, on Saturday, Dec. 14, , from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; snow date: Sunday, Dec. 15. Table prices for eight-foot tables are $40, with an add-on table of $35 each additional table. Tables are limited; first come, first served. Six-foot tables are $35 with an add-on table of $30 each additional table. Card tables are $20 each. Tables are nonrefundable. Send payment and contracts to: Greg Nowlin, c/o Knights of Columbus 2019 Christmas Fair, 11 Breakneck Court, Milford CT 06460. For more information, call 203-605-7600 and leave a voicemail.

1830 homestead tours

The Stone-Otis House is open for public tours from 2-4 p.m. in Orange at 615 Orange Center Road, across from the Town Green. The Stone-Otis House is a restored 1830 homestead having been used as a general store shortly after the Town of Orange was incorporated in 1822. Each room has been reproduced in furnishings and accessories to depict the two families associated with it. For more information, call 203-795-3106.