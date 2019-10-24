Spotlight

Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk, Oct. 26

The 8th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Beth-El Center will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, beginning at Lisman Landing, 37 Helwig St., in Milford, at 9 a.m. Run or walk a 3.2 mile scenic route through Milford. Kids Fun Run starts at 8:45 a.m.

New this year is a pet costume contest.

Fee is $27 per person for advanced registration/$35 same day. Price Includes bib, t-shirt and post race breakfast and entertainment.

Register at milfordtrickortrot.com.

The event is organized and sponsored by the law firm of Harlow, Adams, and Friedman, P.C. and Sikorsky Credit Union.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Open house — An open house for 8th graders from Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Orange, Redding, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull is being held at the Trumbull Regional Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, located at Trumbull High School. Eighth graders and their parents will learn about the Regional 4‑year high school program specializing in animal science, plant science, biotechnology, equine science, veterinary science, and much more. You are welcome to attend during one of the following sessions: 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 7-8 p.m. at the Agriscience Center at 536 Daniels Farm Road. For more information, call 203-452-4200.

Christmas Fair, Dec. 14

The third annual Knights of Columbus Christmas Fair will take place at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Road, Milford, on Saturday, Dec. 14, , from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; snow date, Sunday, Dec. 15. Table prices are eight-foot tables are $40, with an add on table of $35 each additional table. Tables are limited. First come first served. Six-foot tables are $35 with an add on table of $30 each additional table. Card tables are $20each. Tables are non-refundable.Send payment and contracts to: Greg Nowlin, c/o Knights of Columbus 2019 Christmas Fair, 11 Breakneck Court, Milford CT 06460. For more information, call 203-605-7600 and leave a voice mail.

1830 homestead tours

The Stone-Otis House is open in Orange at 615 Orange Center Road for tours from 2-4 p.m. Visit an 1830 homestead, across from the Town Green. The Stone-Otis House is a restored 1830 homestead having been used as a general store shortly after the Town of Orange was incorporated in 1822. Each room has been reproduced in furnishings and accessories to depict the two families associated with it. For more information, call 203-795-3106.