Spotlight

Next Stop Thursdays, Sept. 12

Next Stop Thursdays will benefit the United Way of Milford, and will be Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5- 7 p.m., at 1 Railroad Ave.. The Rambling Inn will be rolling into the Milford Train Station. There will be unlimited drinks and light hors d'oeuvres for a cash donation of $25 per person; 15% of the night's proceeds will be donated to the United Way of Milford.

This is a 21+ event.

Milford Irish Festival, Sept. 13 and 14

The 14th annual Milford Irish Festival will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, (6-11 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 14, (11 a.m.-11 p.m). The festival will have Irish music, dancing, culture, Gaelic football, food, drink, and a variety of quality Irish wares for sale. Located at Fowler Field Pavilion, behind the Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Ave. Admission fee $5 Friday and $10 Saturday, 13 years and older. Visit milfordirish.org for details. No pets allowed. All children’s activities are free. Free shuttle bus service will be available to and from the Parsons Center; additional free shuttle from the Milford Train Station.

Folks on Spokes Ride/Step Forward Memorial 5K, Sept. 15

The annual Folks on Spokes Ride/Step Forward Memorial 5K is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15, to bring together hundreds of cyclists and walkers to raise funds to support Bridges Healthcare’s community mental health and addiction recovery services for Milford, Orange, West Haven and the surrounding towns.

Participants can bike any combination of the 5, 10, 20 and 40 mile routes along the scenic Connecticut coastline or walk the 3.2 mile shoreline trail. All are welcome to join the Remembrance Ceremony at 9:45 a.m., where the event will pay tribute to lives lost to addiction, overdose, suicide or other mental health-related issues.

To register or for more information, visit bridgesct.org. To sponsor the event, call Marcy Hotchkiss at 203-878-6365, extension 359.

Healthy Kids Day, Sept. 15

Big Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, 321 Boston Post Road, will hold Healthy Kids Day,

Sunday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be an open house of all businesses in Plaza.

Free exams, free food, gymnastics and dance performances, games and crafts, activities for all ages, giant castle bouncy house, Taekwondo demonstrations, face painter.

Art stroll, Thursday, Sept. 19

September is Still Summer! is the theme for the monthly art show and sale at Alfas on Naugatuck Avenue. Think beaches, picnics, flowers, birds, ice cream, sunrises and sunsets. Third Thursday art stroll in Walnut beach. Artists will be on hand at Alfas from 5-7 p.m.

50th Anniversary Gala, Sept. 19

The 2019 Good Child Golden Ticket 50th Anniversary GALA will be Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6:30-10 p.m., at the Racebrook Country Club in Orange. Tickets are $50.

Their mission is to provide a learning and developmental environment, using a global approach. This philosophy integrates the child, the family and the community.

The gala will celebrate the educational and development goals achieved by Good Child Development Center over the past 50 years.

All proceeds will go to the Gloria Hayes Educational Foundation. Hayes served for more than 40 years at the Center as the executive director. Proceeds will help pay for children to get an education at the Center who cannot afford the tuition.

For information, contact Wendy at 203-400-5511 or walnutwendy115@gmial.com.

Traditional Irish music, Sept. 19

Séagda Coyle will join the P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann traditional Irish music session on Thursday, Sept. 19, at St. Gabriel’s Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. The free session starts at 7:45 p.m. BYOB. Musicians, dancers, singers and guests are welcomed. For information on the session, call 203-876-9937.

Oktoberfest celebration, Sept. 20 and 21

Devon Rotary will host its Oktoberfest celebration on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21. The event includes a 5K Run and Chug. The run will begin Saturday at 11:30 a.m., at Fowler Field, 1 Shipyard Lane. Registration is $35, and starts at 10:30 a.m. The festival itself will open at noon.

Oktoberfest officially kicks off with a happy hour from 5-6 p.m., at Fowler Field on Sept. 20. Attendees will receive free admission, beer discounts and a free admission pass to Saturday’s festivities. First responders showing a valid ID will be honored all evening with free admission and $1 off drink prices.

Friday night will include dancing to the music of The Elwoods and Nashville Drive until 10 p.m. Saturday evening music will be provided by The Rum Runners. German beer, German food, German music, and German dancers also will be featured throughout the day on Saturday.

To learn more about Rotary, visit rotary.org.

Beatles tribute band benefit concert, Sept. 21

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, will be hosting a benefit concert Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m., in support of local area food pantries featuring The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. Come and enjoy a career spanning selection of your favorite Beatles hits, as well as complementary refreshments. Tickets are $15 (children under 12 years of age are admitted at no charge) and may be reserved either in advance via email (sam.sutter@optonline.net; trinityepiscopal00@att.net) or phone (203-878-7508; 203-375-1503), or purchased at the door the night of the show. Non-perishable food donations will also be accepted. Visit pennylaneband.net for more information.

Tag sale, Sept. 21

The Wildermere Beach Congregational Church is hosting a Fall Neighborhood Tag Sale on Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m-2p.m., 133 Broadway, Milford. Furniture, household items, tools, sports equipment, books, children’s toys/furniture, home/garden/yard equipment, and more. Just in time for that fall clean-up. Selling space is available for $10, (includes vendor continental breakfast and lunch). Set-up begins at 7a.m. Call 203-874-9289 to reserve a space. Have a cup of coffee while you shop.

Harding class of ’59 reunion, Sept. 21

Members of the Warren Harding High School class of 1959 will celebrate their 60th reunion Saturday, Sept. 20, from 5-10 p.m., at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport. Cost is $60. For information call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256 or e-mail katwhhs.1959@aol.com.

Art exhibit through Sept. 29

Small Journeys, Maritime Art by Milford artist Brechin Morgan exhibit runs through Sunday, Sept. 29, with an opening reception Saturday, Sept. 7, from 2-6 p.m.

The exhibit takes place at Gilded Lily Gallery, 101 River St.

Free and open to the public.

For more information, call 203-878-7007 or visit gildedlilygallery.com.

Joseph Barber's Paintings -- A Retrospective, through Sept. 30

Exhibit of original watercolors, acrylics, and oil paintings by the late New England artist, Joseph Barber will be held at Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Ave.

Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk, Oct. 26

The 8th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Beth-El Center will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, beginning at Lisman Landing, 37 Helwig St., in Milford, at 9 a.m. Run or walk a 3.2 mile scenic route through Milford. Kids Fun Run starts at 8:45 a.m.

New this year is a pet costume contest.

Fee is $27 per person for advanced registration/$35 same day. Price Includes bib, t-shirt and post race breakfast and entertainment.

Register at milfordtrickortrot.com.

The event is organized and sponsored by the law firm of Harlow, Adams, and Friedman, P.C. and Sikorsky Credit Union.

Christmas Fair, Dec. 14

The third annual Knights of Columbus Christmas Fair will take place at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Road, Milford, on Saturday, Dec. 14, , from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; snow date, Sunday, Dec. 15. Table prices are eight-foot tables are $40, with an add on table of $35 each additional table. Tables are limited. First come first served. Six-foot tables are $35 with an add on table of $30 each additional table. Card tables are $20each. Tables are non-refundable.Send payment and contracts to: Greg Nowlin, c/o Knights of Columbus 2019 Christmas Fair, 11 Breakneck Court, Milford CT 06460. For more information, call 203-605-7600 and leave a voice mail.

1830 homestead tours

The Stone-Otis House is open in Orange at 615 Orange Center Road for tours from 2-4 p.m. Visit an 1830 homestead, across from the Town Green. The Stone-Otis House is a restored 1830 homestead having been used as a general store shortly after the Town of Orange was incorporated in 1822. Each room has been reproduced in furnishings and accessories to depict the two families associated with it. For more information, call 203 795-3106.