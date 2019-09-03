Spotlight

Class of 1964 reunion, Sept. 6 and 7

The Milford High School Class of 1964 will hold a reunion Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7. There will be a meet and greet Sept. 6, at The Plate, 587 New Haven Ave., Milford. Pay for your own food and drinks 4-8 p.m.

The reunion will be Sept. 7, at Milford Lisman Landing Marina, 37 Helwig St., Milford, from 4-8 p.m. BYOB, live music, salad, pizza, dessert and espresso.

Make check payable to MHS Class of 1964 for $35. Mail to P.O. Box 191, Milford, CT 06460

RSVP: EllenFrost64@gmail.com and let her know if you will be attending both

events.

Wine Trail, Sept. 7

The 11th annual Wine Trail will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 5-9 p.m.

Come sip, savor and stroll through Downtown Milford for an evening of wines, tastings, boutiques and friends at this benefit charity. Proceeds benefit the United Way of Milford.

This is a 21+. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit downtownmilfordct.com/event-calendar/11th-annual-wine-trail

Tickets are $45 plus $3.60 fee.

Art exhibit Sept. 7-29, opening reception Sept. 7

Small Journeys, Maritime Art by Milford artist Brechin Morgan exhibit runs through Sunday, Sept. 29, with an opening reception Saturday, Sept. 7, from 2-6 p.m.

The exhibit takes place at Gilded Lily Gallery, 101 River St.

Free and open to the public.

For more information, call 203-878-7007 or visit gildedlilygallery.com.

Program on ‘The Catskills of CT, Sept. 10

The Wepawaug-CT Valley-West Rock Chapter of Hadassah will present a program on "The Catskills of CT" by Dr. Lawrence Wartel on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m., at Woodbridge Library, 10 Newton Road, Woodbridge.

Dr. Wartel's grandparents, Rose and Aaron Greenberg, owned Stucco Cottages Resort in Moodus for more than 50 years. Dr. Wartel himself grew up in Moodus and worked at his family's resort when it was part of a flourishing Connecticut industry. There were more than two dozen similar resorts in the area in the 1940s and 1950s, and summer visitors flocked there from around the region.

Hear more about this special slice of Connecticut history. And perhaps share your own memories?

RSVP to wepawaug@gmail.com.

Next Stop Thursdays, Sept. 12

Next Stop Thursdays will benefit the United Way of Milford, and will be Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5- 7 p.m., at 1 Railroad Ave.. The Rambling Inn will be rolling into the Milford Train Station. There will be unlimited drinks and light hors d'oeuvres for a cash donation of $25 per person; 15% of the night's proceeds will be donated to the United Way of Milford.

This is a 21+ event.

Milford Irish Festival, Sept. 13 and 14

The 14th annual Milford Irish Festival will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, (6-11 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 14, (11 a.m.-11 p.m). The festival will have Irish music, dancing, culture, Gaelic football, food, drink, and a variety of quality Irish wares for sale. Located at Fowler Field Pavilion, behind the Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Ave. Admission fee $5 Friday and $10 Saturday, 13 years and older. Visit milfordirish.org for details. No pets allowed. All children’s activities are free. Free shuttle bus service will be available to and from the Parsons Center; additional free shuttle from the Milford Train Station.

Folks on Spokes Ride/Step Forward Memorial 5K, Sept. 15

The annual Folks on Spokes Ride/Step Forward Memorial 5K is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15, to bring together hundreds of cyclists and walkers to raise funds to support Bridges Healthcare’s community mental health and addiction recovery services for Milford, Orange, West Haven and the surrounding towns.

Participants can bike any combination of the 5, 10, 20 and 40 mile routes along the scenic Connecticut coastline or walk the 3.2 mile shoreline trail. All are welcome to join the Remembrance Ceremony at 9:45 a.m., where the event will pay tribute to lives lost to addiction, overdose, suicide or other mental health-related issues.

To register or for more information, visit bridgesct.org. To sponsor the event, call Marcy Hotchkiss at 203-878-6365, extension 359.

Healthy Kids Day, Sept. 15

Big Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, 321 Boston Post Road, will hold Healthy Kids Day,

Sunday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be an open house of all businesses in Plaza.

Free exams, free food, gymnastics and dance performances, games and crafts, activities for all ages, giant castle bouncy house, Taekwondo demonstrations, face painter.

50th Anniversary Gala, Sept. 19

The 2019 Good Child Golden Ticket 50th Anniversary GALA will be Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6:30-10 p.m., at the Racebrook Country Club in Orange. Tickets are $50.

Their mission is to provide a learning and developmental environment, using a global approach. This philosophy integrates the child, the family and the community.

The gala will celebrate the educational and development goals achieved by Good Child Development Center over the past 50 years.

All proceeds will go to the Gloria Hayes Educational Foundation. Hayes served for more than 40 years at the Center as the executive director. Proceeds will help pay for children to get an education at the Center who cannot afford the tuition.

For information, contact Wendy at 203-400-5511 or walnutwendy115@gmial.com.

Traditional Irish music, Sept. 19

Séagda Coyle will join the P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann traditional Irish music session on Thursday, Sept. 19, at St. Gabriel’s Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. The free session starts at 7:45 p.m. BYOB. Musicians, dancers, singers and guests are welcomed. For information on the session, call 203-876-9937.

Beatles tribute band benefit concert, Sept. 21

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, will be hosting a benefit concert Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m., in support of local area food pantries featuring The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. Come and enjoy a career spanning selection of your favorite Beatles hits, as well as complementary refreshments. Tickets are $15 (children under 12 years of age are admitted at no charge) and may be reserved either in advance via email (sam.sutter@optonline.net; trinityepiscopal00@att.net) or phone (203-878-7508; 203-375-1503), or purchased at the door the night of the show. Non-perishable food donations will also be accepted. Visit pennylaneband.net for more information.

Harding class of ’59 reunion, Sept. 21

Members of the Warren Harding High School class of 1959 will celebrate their 60th reunion Saturday, Sept. 20, from 5-10 p.m., at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport. Cost is $60. For information call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256 or e-mail katwhhs.1959@aol.com.

Joseph Barber's Paintings -- A Retrospective, through Sept. 30

Exhibit of original watercolors, acrylics, and oil paintings by the late New England artist, Joseph Barber will be held at Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Ave.