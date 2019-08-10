Spotlight

Local artist exhibit, Aug. 15

The theme for this month’s local artist exhibit at Alfas on Naugatuck Avenue in Walnut Beach, is

Anything/Everything Coastal.

An opening reception will take place on Thursday, Aug.15., from 5-7 p.m., with artists on hand to meet and talk about their work.

Arts, crafts, music, dancing and more. The farmers market is also that day at the beach at the pavilion from 4-7 p.m.

Oyster Eve, Aug. 16; Oyster Festival, Aug. 17

The Milford Oyster Festival will be held rain or shine on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Milford. In addition to the main stage entertainment, there will be a craft beer area at Lisman Landing, a car show, children’s stage at Fowler Field, 200 arts and crafts vendors on the Green, amusement rides, cruises, canoe and kayak races, and 30,000 oysters and other food.

Oyster Eve, the festival kickoff event, will be held on Friday, Aug.16, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Lisman Landing. Craft beers, wine, oysters and other food will be available. Bon Jersey, The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Show, will perform, and will also be the main act on the Lisman Landing stage during the festival Aug. 17.

There is a $5 cover charge Oyster Eve, and no entry fee to the Oyster Festival the following day.

The headlining band for this year’s Milford Oyster Festival, Saturday Aug. 17, will be the 1980’s rock and roll band Extreme.

Law class of ‘69 50th reunion, Sept. 20

Jonathan Law class of 1969 50th reunion kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 with a meet and greet, followed by a school tour and main reunion on Saturday, Sept. 21 and a brunch on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Riverview Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., Stratford.

For details, contact Carol Reidenbach, 203-877-2452 or email crchm@hotmail.com.

Beatles tribute band benefit concert, Sept. 21

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, will be hosting a benefit concert Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m., in support of local area food pantries featuring The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. Come and enjoy a career spanning selection of your favorite Beatles hits, as well as complementary refreshments. Tickets are $15 (children under 12 years of age are admitted at no charge) and may be reserved either in advance via email (sam.sutter@optonline.net; trinityepiscopal00@att.net) or phone (203-878-7508; 203-375-1503), or purchased at the door the night of the show. Non-perishable food donations will also be accepted. Visit pennylaneband.net for more information.

Harding class of ’59 reunion, Sept. 21

Members of the Warren Harding High School class of 1959 will celebrate their 60th reunion Saturday, Sept. 20, from 5-10 p.m., at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport. Cost is $60. For information call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256 or e-mail katwhhs.1959@aol.com.