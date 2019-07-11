Spotlight

Stratford Band concert, July 11

The Stratford Community Concert Band will present a concert at the Paradise Green Gazebo in Stratford at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 9. The rain date is Thursday, July 11.

Wayne Hiller is the conductor and musical director of the band, now in its 58th year. The Stratford Band will present original musical programs featuring familiar music arranged in the Swing Style by Hiller. Ample parking is available around the Green and there is no admission for this concert. Attendees should bring folding chairs or blankets for their comfort.

For more information, contact band president Bob Sherman at footdoc7777@gmail.com or call 203-556-4097.

Neon Night Run is Saturday

Literacy Volunteers will host the sixth annual Neon Night Run and new Neon Night Walks for Literacy, Saturday, July 13.

Participants will meet at the Rotary Pavilion from 6:30 - 7:55 p.m. for late registration and pre-registered pickup. Start time is 8 p.m.

The registration fee for all events is $35. Children under 5 are free.

Proceeds raise funds to support the center’s literacy programs.

The computer timed 5k challenge will start and finish at the Rotary Pavilion.

Awards are given to the top 5k distance runners and walkers as well as for best costumes/most enthusiastic/most NEON/highest pledges and more.

There are no awards given for the shorter, untimed walk distances.

Pre-register at lvsct.org or call 203-878-4800 for additional information.

For more event details and to register, go to lvsct.org.

Art Stroll, July 18

The third Thursday Art Stroll and sale will take place in Walnut Beach and the party starts at Alfas Pizza where the latest art show is entitled Sailing. There will be food, and music, from 5-7 p.m. The farmers market is also that day, right up the road from 4-7 p.m.

Law class of ‘69 50th reunion, Sept. 20

Jonathan Law class of 1969 50th reunion kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 with a meet and greet, followed by a school tour and main reunion on Saturday, Sept. 21 and a brunch on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Riverview Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., Stratford.

For details, contact Carol Reidenbach, 203-877-2452 or email crchm@hotmail.com.

Harding class of ’59 reunion, Sept. 21

Members of the Warren Harding High School class of 1959 will celebrate their 60th reunion Saturday, Sept. 20, from 5-10 p.m., at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport. Cost is $60. For information call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256 or e-mail katwhhs.1959@aol.com.