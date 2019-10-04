Spokane employee leading homeless shelter efforts resigns

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — As the city of Spokane scrambles to open a new shelter and temporary warming center before winter, the man in charge of its efforts has resigned.

The Spokesman-Review reports director of the city’s Community Housing, Health and Human Services Kelly Keenan submitted his resignation to Mayor David Condon Monday. His resignation letter did not explain his reasons for leaving, but said his final day will be Oct. 11.

In a statement, Keenan said that his decision to resign was “very difficult and personal.”

Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart, who along with other council members has accused the mayor of failing to dedicate adequate resources to the search for a new homeless shelter, lamented Keenan’s departure.

City spokesperson Kirstin Davis says their team is appropriately staffed, but these are complex issues that cities across the nation are addressing.

Condon praised Keenan and said he was sorry to see him go.

