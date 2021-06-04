Spike in child sex assault cases concerns N Carolina police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The police department in North Carolina’s largest city has expressed concern over what it said is a 210% increase in sexual assault cases involving children this year.

A news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Thursday said detectives in its Crimes Against Children Unit had observed small changes in the number of cases year to year. But the department said those detectives have reported 31 sexual assault cases in 2021, compared to 10 during the same period 2020.