Sparks trucking firm gets COVID-19 fine for Trump Jr. rally

RENO, Nev. (AP) — State regulators have fined a trucking firm in Sparks more than $4,500 for violating coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings during a political rally last month with Donald Trump Jr. that drew more than 50 people.

The Department of Business and Industry, Division of Industrial Relations announced the OSHA enforcement action Thursday against the JBP Corp. doing business as Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment.

The $4,554 fine cited the failure to submit a safety plan and obtain state approval for an event in excess of 50 people.

The department also announced earlier this week it was fining the Aria Resort & Casino $12,617 in Las Vegas and the Eureka Owl Club in Eureka $2,950 for COVID-19 violations.

The Aria’s owner, MGM Resorts, said it intended to challenge the citation alleging a lack of social distancing at point-of-sale terminals used by employees. The state said the Eureka Owl Club was fined for the failure of employees to properly wear face coverings.

Last month, the state fined Douglas County $2,950 and Minden Airport manager ABS Aviation $2,603 for hosting a rally for President Trump that drew thousands. The city of Henderson also fined the owner of an equipment rental firm that hosted a Trump rally indoors.