Spain vows to be transparent in probe of Pegasus spyware use

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities are pledging full transparency as they launch inquiries into allegations that the phones of dozens of supporters of Catalan independence were hacked with powerful and controversial spyware only sold to government agencies.
An internal probe by the country's intelligence agency, a special parliamentary commission to share its results, and a separate investigation by Spain's ombudsman will be arranged to show that central authorities in Madrid have “nothing to hide," the minister for presidency and relations with parliament, Félix Bolaños, announced Sunday.