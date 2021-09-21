Spain's new volcano attracts visitors, destroys banana crops ARITZ PARRA, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2021 Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 9:53 a.m.
1 of11 Hot lava reaches a swimming pool after an eruption of a volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island off northwest Africa. The lava is destroying everything in its path but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties after Sunday's eruption. (Europa Press via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 A municipal worker looks as smoke rises after a volcano erupted, near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. A dormant volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a volcanic ridge where scientists had been monitoring the accumulation of molten lava below the surface. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 In this photo provided by iLoveTheWorld, a house remains intact as lava flows after a volcano erupted near Las Manchas on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A dormant volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a volcanic ridge where scientists had been monitoring the accumulation of molten lava below the surface. (Alfonso Escalero/iLoveTheWorld via AP) Alfonso Escalero/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Crucifixes of Jesus Christ lie in the back of a truck after being saved from the San Pio X church in El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano, seen in backround, erupted on a Spanish island off northwest Africa. The lava is destroying everything in its path but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties after Sunday's eruption.(Kike Rincon, Europa Press via AP) Kike Rincon/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 In this image made from video provided by OVERON, lava is seen after a volcanic eruption in La Palma, Spain, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island off northwest Africa. The lava is destroying everything in its path Monday, but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties after Sunday's eruption. (OVERON via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 A molten rock from volcano lava sits in the middle of a road near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano, seen in the backround, erupted on a Spanish island off northwest Africa. The lava is destroying everything in its path but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties after Sunday's eruption. (Kike Rincon, Europa Press via AP) Kike Rincon/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Lava from a volcano engulfs a building near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Monday Sept. 20, 2021. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano, seen in backround, erupted on a Spanish island off northwest Africa. The lava is destroying everything in its path but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties after Sunday's eruption. (Kike Rincon, Europa Press via AP) Kike Rincon/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
LA LAGUNA, Spain (AP) — Traffic jams pack the winding narrow roads of La Palma at dusk as curious residents and visitors flock to snap photos as the Spanish island's new volcano furiously ejects material into the air and glowing lava swallows villas, crops and warehouses on its downhill path to the sea.
With the constant rumbling of the eruption as the soundtrack, punctuated by the thundering sound of the magma as it breaks into the surface, the scene is almost hypnotic. Yet emergency workers, banana farmers and grape growers in La Palma are less thrilled by one of nature's most astounding events unfolding so close to home.