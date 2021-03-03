Spain: 8 jailed for burning police van amid rapper protests

Emilio Morenatti/AP

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A judge in Spain on Wednesday denied bail to eight people following their arrest for violent clashes with police during protests against the imprisonment of a rap artist.

The suspects — five Italian men, one Italian woman, one French woman and one Spanish woman — were allegedly part of a group that set fire to a police van in Barcelona on Saturday. They face potential charges that include attempted homicide, assaulting law enforcement officers, and forming part of a criminal group.