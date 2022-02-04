SpaceX, NASA looking into sluggish chutes on last 2 flights

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX and NASA are investigating a parachute issue that occurred on the last two capsule flights.
One of the four main parachutes was slow to inflate during the return of four astronauts to Earth last November. The same thing happened last week as a Dragon cargo capsule was bringing back science experiments from the International Space Station. In both cases, the sluggish parachute eventually opened and inflated — although more than a minute late — and the capsules splashed down safely off the Florida coast.