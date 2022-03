LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A southwest Louisiana prosecutor is relaunching a program to help clear people's criminal records.

Starting Friday, people can apply online to participate in "A New Day,” an expungement and name change program, District Attorney Stephen Dwight said.

Applications will be accepted through May 2 for people hoping to erase convictions, dismissals or acquittals in Calcasieu Parish. Those who have committed violent or sex crimes are not eligible.

“The goal is to help our community members receive job offers, loans and engage in normal everyday successes,” Dwight said Monday in announcing the revival of the program, according to The American Press. “Receiving an expungement can help with so much in someone’s life."

When the program was held in 2019, 127 individuals received a fresh start, said Expungement Process Clerk of Court Monica Winfrey. Without a clean record, it's impossible to get a concealed carry permit, federal housing loan, gaming license or even a student loan, noted Assistant District Attorney Karen McLellan. Nursing school applicants also have to have a clean record and the military won’t admit someone with a conviction, authorities said.

For the first time this year, “A New Day” also will allow qualified adult applicants to change their names.

“This is an amazing program,” said Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory. “It gives people the opportunity to erase what might have been one bad night, start fresh and new. We’re all human. We’ve all made mistakes. Sometimes it’s just best to forgive and move on.”

In addition to offering an erased record, New Day saves participants from having to pay high court costs and legal fees, noted Mark Judson, of the Southwest Louisiana Law Center,

To be eligible for expungement, any felonies for which applicants have been convicted must have been committed at least 10 years ago, while any misdemeanors must have happened at least five years ago. Applicants must also have completed any sentences and parole, paid all fines and have no pending warrants. Special rules will apply to drunken driving convictions, Judson said.