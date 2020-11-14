Southern gets grant to restore historic building on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Southern University will be able to restore the oldest building on its Baton Rouge campus after receiving a nearly $500,000 grant from the National Park Service, the university said in a news release.

The Archives Building is known as “The Little White House” on campus, according to the news release. It was the only habitable building on campus when Southern University moved from New Orleans to Baton Rouge in 1914. In its early years it played host to the president's home, a dining hall and a women's residence along with other uses. The building dates back to 1840.

The $499,938 grant is one of 18 being given to historically black colleges and universities by the park service, the university said.

“The Archives Building represents the humble beginnings of Southern University and we appreciate the support from the National Parks Service in recognizing the significance of preserving this property,” said Ray L. Belton, president-chancellor of the Southern University System. “More importantly, this effort is an opportunity for us to continue to honor our founders and ensure that future generations know the history of the University.”

The building, which is home to artifacts and files about the university's early history, is not currently open to the general public but students often pose outside the iconic building for graduation photos. The university said an architectural firm has been hired to detail what needs to be done.

The work is slated to be finished by the spring of next year.