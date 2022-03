EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois nurse has been sentenced to a year of probation for not administering lifesaving measures to a nursing home resident nearly five years ago, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.

Christy McCall, 45, of Belleville pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless conduct in a Madison County court on March 14, state police said in a news release. She also was ordered to pay fines and fees of $1,039.