SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 killing of a 61-year-old South Lake Tahoe man and charged a woman accused of being an accessory to the murder after the fact.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office filed charge an open murder charge against 24-year-old Alan Isaias Martinez-Perez on Thursday in the Dec. 15, 2019 death of Jorge Campos.