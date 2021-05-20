South Dakota surpasses 2,000 deaths from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's pandemic death toll surpassed 2,000 on Thursday as health officials reported seven new deaths from COVID-19.
The state's 2,001 total deaths are the 8th-lowest among U.S. states, but the eighth highest in terms of deaths per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. However, the rate of deaths has slowed significantly since peaking late last year. Health officials said they expect both hospitalizations and deaths to continue to drop as the number of cases decreases with widespread vaccination against the virus.