SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Sunday confirmed 16 new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, raising the total fatalities to 1,259 since the start of the pandemic.

The state's death count is the 38th highest in the country overall and the eighth highest per capita at about 141 deaths per 100,000 people, according to The COVID Tracking Project. The deaths on Sunday included five women and 11 men. South Dakota has reported 313 deaths in December.