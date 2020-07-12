South Dakota reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials report the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is nearing 7,500.

The South Dakota Department of Health on Sunday reported 45 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 7,499. But that does not include people who show symptoms or are asymptomatic but are not tested.

The Health Department reported no new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, so the state’s death toll remains at 109.

South Dakota has 868 active cases. A total of 53 patients are currently hospitalized, down 12 since Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases in Minnehaha County increased by five to 3,756, the Argus Leader reported. Lincoln County added six new cases while Pennington County added five.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.