South Dakota lawmaker to challenge Johnson's US House seat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota state Rep. Taffy Howard formally announced Tuesday that she is challenging Dusty Johnson, the state's lone U.S. congressman, in next year's Republican primary.
Howard will try to capitalize on a shift within the Republican party that is largely based on loyalty to former President Donald Trump. The lawmaker, who has challenged the GOP establishment during her time in the Statehouse, has positioned herself to the political right of Johnson, a popular incumbent who has held the seat for three years.