South Dakota gov. threatens to veto hemp bill again in 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is promising to again veto an industrial hemp bill if it's introduced at next year's Legislature.

Noem wrote why she won't support legalizing hemp in a commentary in the Wall Street Journal Monday night.

The Republican governor, who comes from a farming and ranching family, said that she would be "happy" to introduce a new cash crop in South Dakota, but she said hemp isn't it.

Noem says she will continue to oppose legalizing industrial hemp until law enforcement can differentiate between hemp and marijuana.

Last session, Noem vetoed an industrial hemp bill. The Legislature failed to override her veto, killing the measure for this year.

The Argus Leader reports Noem reiterated her opposition as the Legislature began studying hemp ahead of the 2020 session.

