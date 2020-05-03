South Carolina school 'flips' popular teacher parades

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Teachers driving through neighborhoods waving to their students have become a common sight with schools closed for the rest of the year.

This week, South Aiken Baptist Christian School put a new spin on the popular teacher parades: they brought students to campus to wave to their teachers.

“We’re calling it the ‘flip’ parade,” Principal Tonya Bryant said just before the first cars rolled slowly through the school’s drive. “The reason we do that is because for most parades the teachers have been going out into the community. Well, our kids live everywhere around Aiken County, so we had to bring them to us. We’re just excited. We had prayer right before the parade, and we called the name of every child who goes to our school to lift them up to the Lord in prayer.”

Teachers, standing at safe distances apart, made posters to welcome their students for their quick trip back to campus and tell them how much they loved them.

Many students showed their love in return with posters of their own. Balloons decorated some cars, and bubbles blew in the wind from a boat being hauled by a pickup truck. Little heads and waving hands sticking out of SUV sun roofs were a common sight.

Yard signs along Dougherty Road, also decorated with red balloons, honored the school’s nine graduating seniors.

“We’ll deliver the signs to their homes ... and take them some goodies,” Bryant said. “This has been kind of a crazy year – a very unusual year – but we want to celebrate their accomplishments.”

The school will hold a drive-by graduation ceremony for the seniors beginning at 7 p.m. tentatively on May 22.

Although schools have been closed since mid-March, “Education hasn’t stopped,” Bryant said.

“On the Monday we found out we weren’t coming back, we had a big teachers’ meeting,” she said. “We got everybody cranked up. Students came in to learn Google Classroom quickly and pick up books, and Tuesday morning, we were launched and going. We haven’t missed a beat. As a matter of fact, some of these teachers will be finished on time with their curriculum.”

Bryant said it was important to give students an opportunity to see their teachers because of the “connection and the love we have for our students.

“The trademark of our school is that we are very family oriented,” she said. “These students aren’t just kids that pass through. Some of our kids start at 3K and graduate from here. Some of our teachers taught these graduates from 3K and 4K. They’ve known them their whole lives. We’re a family. We look out for one another. It’s a great thing to teach at South Aiken Baptist.”

Lisa Naylor, who teaches technology for all grades, said she wanted to say hello to her students.

“I know they’re very excited to see us. It’s been a few weeks. In fact, here they come,” she said as the parade began to roll by. “I just pray for our nation and the situation that we’re in, and I can’t wait to see them back again.”