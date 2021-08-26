South Carolina reverses, requires masks on school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina students will again be required to wear masks on school buses starting Monday as COVID-19 cases among children and students are rising rapidly and health care workers are increasingly struggling to deal with the crush of unvaccinated patients of all ages.
The state Education Department told schools in July they did not have to make students on buses wear masks. But the agency changed its mind in a letter Thursday, bringing it into line with federal health rules about masks on buses.