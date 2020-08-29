South Carolina reports more than 1K new coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's streak of 13 days with less than 1,000 reported coronavirus cases is over, according to The State newspaper.

The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,250 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina to more than 15,500.

More than 2,500 people in the state have died from the virus.

The percent of positive tests announced on Saturday also climbed to 20.5%, the second time in a week that it’s been more than 20%, The State said.

“Our goal has always been to see a consistent downward trend that persisted for at least 14 days at a very low level with a percent positive that is ... ideally, less than 5%," DHEC state Epidemiologist Linda Bell said Friday. “And so if we were to achieve that goal of sustained disease activity suppression for at least two weeks, that would have widespread implications for a confidence that we could resume certain activities that are being evaluated now.”