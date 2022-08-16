South African miners mark 10th anniversary of killings

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MARIKANA, South Africa (AP) — A somber gathering of more than 1,000 marked the 10th anniversary of what has become known as the Marikana massacre, when police opened fire on striking miners, killing 34 in 2012.
“10 Years of Betrayal,” said T-shirts worn by many at the commemoration, expressing bitterness that there has not been justice for those killed and that promises of better pay and conditions for the miners have not been fulfilled.