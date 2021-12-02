South Africa accelerates vaccination campaign amid surge MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press Dec. 2, 2021 Updated: Dec. 2, 2021 9:56 a.m.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has accelerated its vaccination campaign by giving jabs at pop-up sites in shopping centers and transportation hubs to combat a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases a week after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
New daily cases nearly doubled to 8,561 Wednesday, from 4,373 a day earlier, according to official statistics. Scientists said they were bracing for the surge to continue.
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and ANDREW MELDRUM