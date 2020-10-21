Son of ex-U of Nebraska official accused of sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 21-year old Nebraska man previously convicted of child pornography charges is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy at a sleepover three years ago, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Jack Eichorst, son of University of Nebraska's former athletic director Shawn Eichorst, and his parents are named in the civil lawsuit filed by the mother of the alleged victim. The lawsuit alleges that Jack Eichorst, 21, assaulted the boy at a sleepover at the Eichorsts’ home in October 2017, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for emotional distress, pain and suffering of the alleged victim, as well reimbursement of medical and mental health counseling bills.

“This did not happen,” Eichorst attorney Vince Powers told The Associated Press. “There is simply no legal or factual basis for this lawsuit, and the Eichorsts will vigorously defend it.”

Shawn Eichorst currently works at the University of Texas for its athletic department business office.

Lincoln police arrested Jack Eichorst on suspicion of sexual assault in November 2017. Assault charges were never filed, but he was charged with felony distribution and misdemeanor possession of child pornography. Under a plea deal, he was convicted of two misdemeanors for possession of child pornography and sentenced to six months in jail.

The mother of the alleged victim, identified as “Jane Doe,” said in the lawsuit that the Eichorsts should have known of their son’s attraction to younger children and were negligent for not protecting her son.