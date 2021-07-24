Some property owners plan to fight proposed Va. gas pipeline PATRICK WILSON, Richmond Times-Dispatch July 24, 2021 Updated: July 24, 2021 9:03 a.m.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Some people in central Virginia are preparing to fight a plan to put a natural gas pipeline through their properties that would serve a yet-to-be-built power plant in Charles City County.
While Charles City County has approved the plant, property owners and county government leaders along the pipeline path said they have no information yet about the actual route of the pipeline. Environmental groups say the line would serve a plant that is not needed for Virginia’s electricity needs.
PATRICK WILSON, Richmond Times-Dispatch