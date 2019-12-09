Some leaking diesel fuel from train reaches Columbia River

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington says some diesel fuel spilled into the Columbia River as it leaked from a BNSF train along nine miles of track through the Tri-Cities area.

The state Department of Ecology estimates that 200 gallons spilled along the tracks from Pasco to Finley, including nine gallons spilled into the Columbia River as the train crossed a bridge.

The Tri-City Herald reports that a mechanical problem on Monday morning caused the train to lose a total of about 600 gallons, possibly from a fuel line in the locomotive.

The railroad says the train was heading to Seattle.

BNSF and environmental contract employees were cleaning up the spill Monday morning. A Department of Ecology official also was on scene.