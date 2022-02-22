Some infertility treatments may raise risk for pregnancy complications

A category of infertility treatments growing in popularity among older women may increase the risk for complications, especially if the mother has pre-existing cardiovascular risk factors, according to new research.
The study, which analyzed the risk for complications in women who conceived using assisted reproductive technology – ART – published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association. It found an increased risk for vascular complications, such as irregular heartbeats and kidney injuries, along with pregnancy complications, such as placental separation, cesarean delivery or having preterm births, in hospitalized women who used ART treatments compared to those who conceived without them.