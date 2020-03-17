Some hospitals postpone elective surgeries due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Some hospitals in Wisconsin are postponing elective surgeries as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Froedtert Health, Aurora Health Care and Children’s Wisconsin have heeded the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Surgeon General and American College of Surgeons to limit elective surgeries.

Ascension Wisconsin, the state’s second largest health system, is reducing the number of elective procedures but not canceling them system-wide, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks.

Aurora said it was immediately taking steps to reschedule elective surgeries through March 31, while preparing to postpone the surgeries beyond that date if needed.

Froedtert Health planned to contact affected patients directly. It's also moving from in-person clinic visits to video and telephone options when possible.

Children’s Wisconsin is also is suspending all clinic appointments that are not time sensitive.