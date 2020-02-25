Some central Vermont ambulances to get 'sensory bags'

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Some central Vermont ambulances will soon be carrying special equipment to help calm autistic patients.

The Times Argus reports Washington County Mental Health Services says the program to outfit three ambulances in Barre and two in Montpelier is the first of its kind in Vermont.

The “sensory bags” will contain weighted blankets; stress balls; fidget gadgets; small whiteboards with erasable markers; noise-canceling headsets; and other calming sensory items.

Barre City Fire and EMS Deputy Chief Joseph Aldsworth said ambulance services around the country had been using the bags.

“Anything that makes it better for the patient, I’m all for. We deal with our patients in some of the worst times of their life," Aldsworth said. “If you can do something to make it a little less dreadful and the impact less, it’s well worth it.”

The mental health organization says many people on the autism spectrum can become unnerved when in an unfamiliar place or confronted by the uniforms, sirens and an ambulance's brightly flashing lights.

The bags are designed to help a patient experiencing sensory overload.

Emergency responders will receive training on how to use the bags.

Aldsworth said he hopes to expand the program throughout Washington County.