Appeals court blocks San Diego County restaurant openings ELLIOT SPAGAT and JULIE WATSON, Associated Press Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 10:20 p.m.
1 of14 Owner Ted Caplaneris, left, and waitress Sandy Dooley handle orders at The Old Townhouse, a 45-year-old institution in San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. They immediately resumed indoor dining when a judge on Thursday, Dec. 17, cleared the way for restaurants in the state's second most-populous county to ignore Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders. Elliot Spagat/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Cook Jason Bird prepares meals at The Old Townhouse, a 45-year-old institution in San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. They immediately resumed indoor dining when a judge on Thursday, Dec. 17, cleared the way for restaurants in the state's second most-populous county to ignore Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders. Elliot Spagat/AP Show More Show Less
3 of14 Waitress Sandy Dooley brings food to diners at The Old Townhouse, a 45-year-old institution in San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. They immediately resumed indoor dining when a judge on Thursday, Dec. 17, cleared the way for restaurants in the state's second most-populous county to ignore Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders. Elliot Spagat/AP Show More Show Less
4 of14 Chris Caywood of St. Louis, right, and his son Chris Caywood Jr. dine at The Old Townhouse, a 45-year-old institution in San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The restaurant immediately resumed indoor dining when a judge on Thursday, Dec. 17, cleared the way for restaurants in the state's second most-populous county to ignore Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders. Elliot Spagat/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 A sign saying open is displayed outside a restaurant along the Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
6 of14 Patrons are served by a waiter wearing a mask outside a restaurant along the Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
7 of14 Patrons dine outside of a restaurant along the Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Patrons dine outside of a restaurant along the Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
9 of14 A notice, that reminds patrons to observe social distancing measures, is displayed at Notorious Burgers restaurant in Carlsbad, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
10 of14 Waitress Penny Thompson, left, wearing a face mask serves Steve Zell, right, and his wife Julie at Notorious Burgers restaurant in Carlsbad, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Brian Gruber, owner of Notorious Burgers, is photographed at his restaurant in Carlsbad, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
12 of14 Patrons dine at Notorious Burgers restaurant in Carlsbad, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
13 of14 Waitress Penny Thompson prepares drinks as patrons dine at Notorious Burgers restaurant in Carlsbad, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14 Patrons dine as customers wearing face masks walk into Notorious Burgers restaurant in Carlsbad, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California appeals court on Friday blocked a judge’s order allowing San Diego County restaurants to resume indoor and outdoor dining, keeping Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home edict in full effect.
A three-judge panel's brief order gave no explanation and came almost immediately after the state asked for emergency intervention. Two strip clubs were given until Wednesday to ask the appeals court to reconsider.
Written By
ELLIOT SPAGAT and JULIE WATSON