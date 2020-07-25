Some Michigan schools get federal cash for propane buses

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — School districts in western Michigan will be replacing old diesel buses with cleaner vehicles.

Three districts and a private school have been awarded $450,000 in federal grants to make the switch, said the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

“Diesel emissions from older buses are not only immediately harmful to Michigan’s children, but they contribute to long-term damage to the environment and climate,” department official Robert Jackson said.

“The new buses will reduce exposure to harmful exhaust fumes and airborne particles while students are riding or getting on and off buses, and in school where exhaust can be drawn into buildings where students spend most of their days," Jackson said.

Hamilton, Allendale and Allendale Christian School are getting propane buses. Saugatuck is replacing an old diesel bus with a cleaner diesel bus.

Information about the bus program is available online, the state agency said. Separately, the state last year said seven school districts would be receiving electric buses.