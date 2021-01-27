Some Alabama lawmakers question Ivey's prison lease plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Some Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday questioned Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to lease three new mega-prisons, saying they want to see more financial details on the plan before the administration signs the agreements.
The governor's administration plans to lease three mega prisons that would collectively house a total of 10,000 male inmates — more than 3,000 per prison — and close many existing prisons. The governor’s office has not disclosed a final cost but said the developers are aware of an “affordability limit” of $88 million per year.