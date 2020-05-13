Soldiers deployed for virus outbreak return to Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — More than 200 soldiers who deployed to New York City to help with the coronavirus pandemic have returned to the post along the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

The soldiers are assigned to the 586th Field Hospital, part of the 531st Hospital Center, and spent more than a month at the Javits New York Medical Station caring for COVID-19 patients.

The soldiers took care of more than 1,000 patients there, said Col. Brandon Pretlow, 531st commander. They deployed March 26.

They will go into quarantine under medical supervision at Fort Campbell, followed by a welcome home ceremony, the post said in a news release.

Other soldiers from the 531st remain deployed to New York.