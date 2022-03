FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — A soldier was killed early Wednesday in what the Army described only as “an incident” involving two helicopters at an airfield in southeast Georgia.

The death occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Wright Army Airfield on Fort Stewart, the Army said in a statement. Lt. Col. Lindsay Elder, a Fort Stewart spokesperson, said two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved, but she declined to say whether one or both had crashed.