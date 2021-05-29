Social services worker talks mental health during pandemic

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) — Nakimia Agnew was still shaping the relatively new behavioral health program for North Mississippi Primary Health Care (NMPHC) when COVID-19 changed the way her work looked on a day to day basis.
As a licensed social worker, Agnew specializes in mindfulness. She counsels clients of all ages through trauma and grief, and as her clients experienced increased social isolation, anxiety and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, she witnessed a collective trauma response that showed her just how needed mental health care is.