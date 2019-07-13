Soccer player celebrates World Cup win with dance from J. Lo

In this combination of file photos Carli Lloyd smiles prior to the women's soccer World Cup France 2019 draw, in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, on Dec. 8, 2018 and Jennifer Lopez attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on June 3, 2019, in New York. Lloyd of the U.S. women's national soccer team celebrated her recent World Cup victory with a lap dance from J. Lo. Lopez pulled Lloyd from the audience to the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, July 12, 2019, working her sensual moves on the soccer star. less In this combination of file photos Carli Lloyd smiles prior to the women's soccer World Cup France 2019 draw, in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, on Dec. 8, 2018 and Jennifer Lopez attends the CFDA Fashion ... more Photo: Christophe Ena/Evan Agostini, AP Photo: Christophe Ena/Evan Agostini, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Soccer player celebrates World Cup win with dance from J. Lo 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Carli Lloyd of the U.S. women's national soccer team celebrated her recent World Cup victory with a lap dance from J. Lo.

Jennifer Lopez pulled Lloyd from the audience to the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, working her sensual moves on the soccer star.

After Lopez told the crowd that Lloyd was in attendance, Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez escorted Lloyd to security guards who walked her to the stage, where she sat on a chair shaped like a stiletto shoe.

Lopez congratulated Lloyd for her team's win and then told the athlete: "Got a little present for you."

After briefly leaving the stage, Lopez and two of her female backup dancers moved sensually in front of Lloyd, whose 37th birthday is Tuesday.