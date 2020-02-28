Snowed in: Upstate NY area could see 4 feet through weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — More than 2 feet of snow has fallen on upstate New York's largely rural Tug Hill Plateau and another 2 feet is possible through the weekend.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said he was dispatching 15 additional snow plows to region east of Lake Ontario. The state also was sending equipment to hard-hit areas in western New York, east of Lake Ontario.

The National Weather Service has issued a series watches, warnings, advisories, associated with heavy, blowing snow around the state.

"This storm has the potential to deliver significant accumulations and disrupt daily routines and I am urging New Yorkers in these areas to be prepared and limit unnecessary travel," Cuomo said.

The Tug Hill Plateau is expected to get between three and four feet of snow by Sunday.