Snow storm to hit Washington state mountains this week

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Weather forecasters have predicted multiple feet of snow in the mountains and wet conditions in lower regions in Washington state this week.

The Olympian reported Wednesday that forecasters estimate snow up to 4 feet above 4,500 feet (1 meter above 1,370 meters) and at least 3 inches (7 centimeters) in the lowlands.

Officials say the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Friday.

Experts say wind gusts up 40 mph (64 kph) in the mountains could cause blowing and drifting snow creating dangerous driving conditions.

State Department of Transportation officials have preemptively closed state Route 20 or North Cascades Highway for the season Wednesday.

Officials say it is the latest closure date since Dec. 15, 2008.

Officials say steady rain is expected to hit low regions through Friday.