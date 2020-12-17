'Unbelievable' snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast MARY ESCH, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 1:46 p.m.
1 of12 Susan Iannuzzi, left and Linda Marzell of Binghamton, N.Y., clear a sidewalk after a heavy snowfall on street in Binghamton, N.Y., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Binghamton Airport reported 39.1 inches of snow and another spot in Binghamton reported 41.0 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Craig Ruttle/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 John Gilfillan, 7, of Binghamton, N.Y., makes the best of an a heavy snowfall in front of his home in Binghamton, N.Y. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Binghamton Airport reported 39.1 inches of snow and another spot in Binghamton reported 41.0 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Craig Ruttle/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 A couple uses snowshoes to walk down Benefit Street during a snowstorm Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Providence, R.I. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 A tractor with a power brush clears snow, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in New York's Times Square. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A tufted titmouse grabs a seed from a snow covered bird feeder during a snowstorm, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in North Andover, Mass. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Rick Hall snow blows his way out of his High Street, North Attleboro, Mass., driveway Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The area received its first significant snow storm that began falling the night before. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP) Mark Stockwell/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Tommy Commerford removes several inches of snow from his jeep at his South Street, Plainville, Mass., home Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The area received its first significant snow storm that began falling the night before. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP) Mark Stockwell/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 As the snow piles up, Gina Hanson, of Brattleboro, Vt., walks in the road on Brattleboro's Main Street during Winter Storm Gail on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Kristopher Radder/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 A girl and her mother walk through a snowstorm, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Dr. Charles Blomquist plays with his Newfoundland Daphne at St. Joseph's on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Pittsfield, Mass. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Ben Garver/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A Newfoundland named Daphne is covering in snow after playing with her owner Dr. Charles Blomquist at St. Joseph's on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Pittsfield, Mass. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Ben Garver/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 A person snowshoes past a historic home on Benefit Street during a snowstorm Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Providence, R.I. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow, broke records in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and left snowplow drivers struggling to clear the roads.
“It was a very difficult, fast storm and it dropped an unbelievable amount of snow,” Tom Coppola, highway superintendent in charge of maintaining 100 miles of roads in the Albany suburb of Glenville, said Thursday morning. “It's to the point where we're having trouble pushing it with our plows.”