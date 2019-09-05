Snapper Derby September 14 in Milford

The annual Children’s Snapper Derby will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Lisman Landing.

Fishing begins at 6 a.m. and weigh-ins will be done 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Sponsored by the City of Milford and the Milford Sport Fishing Association, the event is open to any child 13 years old and under, and there is no fee for participation.

First, second, and third place prizes will be awarded to three children based on a total of their five heaviest fish, with a 10 fish maximum.

Refreshments will be served around noon, and a free raffle will be held during the event.