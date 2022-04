MILFORD — World renowned jazz musician and composer Jay Rowe has announced the return of the annual Smooth Jazz for Scholars Benefit Concert later this month.

Proceeds from this concert benefit the Milford Public Schools student music program. Overall, Rowe has donated more than $85,200 to the music department, thanks to the success of this annual event for the past 17 years.

“I am so pleased to be able to bring a show of this quality to Milford for two nights — it gives residents the opportunity to see a first-class festival-like performance right here in town, without having to travel to New Haven, Hartford, or New York City,” Rowe said.

“I am so pleased to be able to contribute in this way to our schools,” he added. “To bring awareness and attention to the importance of music education is why we do this every year.”

A graduate of the Milford Public School system and participant in the music program in the district, Rowe received his Bachelor of Music degree from New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, Mass., in 1985 and established this benefit concert to give back to the school district that fostered his love of music.

The concert series features two separate world class artist line-ups each night.

On April 29, guitarist Peter White, saxophonist/flautist Nelson Rangell, and saxophonist Marion Meadows will perform, with pianist Alex Bugnon, and saxophonists Marcus Anderson and Jeff Kashiwa featured on April 30.

The event will be held at the newly renovated Parsons Complex Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W. River St. Proof of COVID vaccination and masks will be required.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with show times at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be $45 each for one night, $75 for both nights. The first 250 tickets sold are for reserved seating, and thereafter will be for general admission seating. Group discounts are also available.

Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/18th-annual-smooth-jazz-for-scholars-benefit-concert-friday-429-30-2022-tickets-291718266187?aff=erelexpmltor in-person at Café Atlantique (33 River St.), The Canvas Patch (5 River St.), Milford Fine Arts Center (40 Railroad Ave.), and Arciuolo's Shoes (74 Broad St.).

By mail, people should make checks or money orders payable to Smooth Jazz for Scholars Inc. Send the payment, along with your name and other contact information, to Smooth Jazz for Scholars Inc., P.O. Box 3723, Milford, CT 06460.

For more information, visit jayrowemusic.com or call (203) 415-8878.