Smokies visitors asked to record plants, animals for science

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park and its nonprofit science research partner, Discover Life in America, need the public's help with their Smokies Most Wanted program. The initiative allows visitors to help preserve park species by recording sightings on their smartphones using the iNaturalist app.

Smokies Most Wanted encourages visitors to document any organism they encounter while exploring the Smokies. Discover Life in America uses the data to record new park species, detect invasive species and learn more about understudied or rare species.