Smith sells Milford property for Yale Health

DeForest W. Smith, CCIM, SIOR, president of George J. Smith & Son Commercial & Investment Real Estate announced that his firm was successful in selling a property for Yale Health at 234 Broad Street, Milford for $410,000.

When Yale Health acquired Milford Hospital, part of the package was the Broad Street property owned by Milford Physician Services, Inc. The Smith firm was asked to sell the property. It was under contract within 30 days.

DeForest W. Smith is the third-generation owner of his family’s real estate firm, which was established by his grandfather in 1886 and has been servicing the real estate needs of Connecticut for 133 years. Smith joined the firm after graduating from Yale University with a degree in international economics.

The purchaser is Dr. and Mrs. Ned Ramadan, who were represented by Carl Russell, CCIM, SIOR.