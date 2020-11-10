Small tornado touches down in St. Helens, buildings damaged

ST HELENS, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in St. Helens, Oregon.

The weather service confirmed the tornado at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

It touched down around 12:20 p.m., KPTV reported.

Damage to the roof of a home was reported and at least two other buildings were damaged by large tree limbs. No injuries were immediately reported.