Small tornado touches down in St. Helens, buildings damaged
ST HELENS, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in St. Helens, Oregon.
The weather service confirmed the tornado at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.
It touched down around 12:20 p.m., KPTV reported.
Damage to the roof of a home was reported and at least two other buildings were damaged by large tree limbs. No injuries were immediately reported.
