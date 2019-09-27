Small plane that got stuck in trees removed days after crash

MANVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A small plane that's been stuck in some trees since it crashed near a New Jersey airport this week has finally been brought down.

The single-engine Cessna 172 suffered an engine stall and crashed Tuesday in a wooded area of Manville, not far from the Central Jersey Regional Airport in nearby Hillsborough.

The 32-year-old pilot, who was alone in the plane, got out of the aircraft safely but was stuck in the trees for about four hours before a tree company helped rescuers get him down. The plane remained about 70 feet above the ground until it was taken down around 10 a.m. Friday.

Officials say it took about 30 minutes to complete the removal process. The plane was dissembled and taken to the airport, where investigators will examine it.